Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,347.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,270 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University increased its position in shares of NU by 21.9% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,440,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,414,704. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NU shares. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

