Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,883,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $12.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.33 and its 200 day moving average is $311.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

