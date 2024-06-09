Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,920 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.05% of DocuSign worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after acquiring an additional 116,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 839,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.7 %

DOCU stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 17,995,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,335. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.