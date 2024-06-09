SG Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,612 shares during the period. Celestica makes up about 8.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Celestica worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,755,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 244,884 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.25. 2,620,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,237. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

