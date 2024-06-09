SG Capital Management LLC Sells 25,088 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AngioDynamics worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,272,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 386,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,524. The company has a market cap of $250.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

