Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 2,630,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,295. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

