Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.58 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.94. 742,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.92.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

