Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

