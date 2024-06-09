Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

