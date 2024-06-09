Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,044 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $978.70. 353,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,027.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

