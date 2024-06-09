Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,540 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after buying an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $24,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

