Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,630 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 13,665,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

