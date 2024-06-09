Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. 7,099,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,416. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

