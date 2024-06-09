SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51.31 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $740.55 million and $51.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389963 with 1,284,776,139.4192574 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.74578002 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $72,575,704.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

