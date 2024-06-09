SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.42% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 310,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. 646,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,226. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

