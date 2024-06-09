Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

