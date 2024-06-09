Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

