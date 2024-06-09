Socorro Asset Management LP Buys 1,418 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,268,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,393. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.