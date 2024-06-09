Socorro Asset Management LP Purchases 1,093 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 3.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 498,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. 4,786,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,891. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

