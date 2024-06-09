Solchat Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.53 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Solchat has a market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solchat token can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00005091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat was first traded on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 3.41089495 USD and is up 12.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,878,770.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

