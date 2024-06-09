Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $40.81 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 812,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,809,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 11.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 3,947,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,570. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

