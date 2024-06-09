Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 257,996 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 257,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 2.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 999,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,017,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ILF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.