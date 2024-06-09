Sollinda Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,805 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,374,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,966,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

