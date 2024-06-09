Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $262.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $264.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

