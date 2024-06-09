Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.57. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

