Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,720 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,038,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

