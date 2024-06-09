Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,500 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.