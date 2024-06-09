Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $554.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.13 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

