Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.82. The company had a trading volume of 890,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

