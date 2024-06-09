Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 25,928,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.