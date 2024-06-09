Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. 3,199,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

