Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.43. 2,684,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.58 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

