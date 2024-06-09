Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $273,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

KMX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. 1,766,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.