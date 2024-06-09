Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 132,650 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of V.F. worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.58. 9,836,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,218,078. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Get Our Latest Report on V.F.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.