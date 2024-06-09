Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $586.90. 541,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,657. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $383.82 and a 1-year high of $591.80. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

