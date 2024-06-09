Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

