Sovryn Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $89,766.84 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 61,868,719.06854301 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.1008106 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $56,629.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

