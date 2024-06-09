SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,426 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after buying an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. Emory University purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,758,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock remained flat at $41.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,753. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.