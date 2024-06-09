SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

