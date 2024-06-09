Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.52. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 45,117 shares trading hands.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

