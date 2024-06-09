Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

