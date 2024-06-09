Sprott Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.42% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 265,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.