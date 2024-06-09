Sprott Inc. Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 6,546,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.00 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.