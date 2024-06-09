Sprott Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Sprott Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,182 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of EMX Royalty worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 4,122,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.84. 197,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,374. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

