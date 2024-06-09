Sprott Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 409,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

