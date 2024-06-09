Sprott Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,272,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,564,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

