Sprott Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sprott Inc. lessened its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 1.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned 0.36% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 722,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 243,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

