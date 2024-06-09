Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.01% from the stock’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,870 shares of company stock worth $4,673,003. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.