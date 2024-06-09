Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 13,370 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.08. 5,887,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $287.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

