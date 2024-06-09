Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.26 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

